Harry Higgs betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Higgs has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Higgs finished 18th (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Higgs' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|18
|70-66-62-70
|-20
|1/20/2022
|40
|66-68-67-77
|-10
|1/16/2020
|MC
|74-72-63
|-7
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgs has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Harry Higgs has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs is averaging -3.479 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs is averaging -7.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.7
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.83%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.46%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.65%
|16.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Last season Higgs' best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 30th in that event.
- Higgs accumulated 11 points last season, which placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 1.407 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking in the field at -0.790. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best mark last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.439.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.385, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.312
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.