Harry Higgs betting profile: The American Express

Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 1.407 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.

Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking in the field at -0.790. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best mark last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.439.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.385, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.