Harry Hall betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.329. He finished 13th in that event.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished first in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall produced his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).