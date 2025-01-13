PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he finished 10th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 12-under at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hall at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Hall has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 44th.
    • Hall last played at The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hall's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC75-68-65-8
    1/19/20234172-65-69-67-15
    1/21/20214770-70-72-69-7

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has posted three top-10 finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hall has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 3.725 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 6.878 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a 0.167 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall registered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.00, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 28.33% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5303.0
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%73.06%
    Putts Per Round928.0027.8
    Par Breakers628.33%33.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.17%10.83%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Hall placed 87th in the FedExCup standings with 517 points last season.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.329. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished first in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall produced his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1810.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1671.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4061.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2793.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6726.878

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.