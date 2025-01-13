Harry Hall betting profile: The American Express
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he finished 10th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 12-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Hall has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 44th.
- Hall last played at The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hall's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|1/19/2023
|41
|72-65-69-67
|-15
|1/21/2021
|47
|70-70-72-69
|-7
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has posted three top-10 finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hall has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
- Harry Hall has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 3.725 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 6.878 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a 0.167 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall registered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.00, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 28.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.33%
|33.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.17%
|10.83%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
- Hall placed 87th in the FedExCup standings with 517 points last season.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.329. He finished 13th in that event.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished first in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall produced his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.181
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.167
|1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.406
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|3.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|6.878
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The American Express.
