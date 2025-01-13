PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harris English betting profile: The American Express

    Harris English hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • English's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, English failed to make the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    English's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC68-71-68-9
    1/16/20204871-68-64-74-11
    1/17/20195170-70-67-69-12

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Harris English has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 2.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 2.905 in his past five tournaments.
    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season ranked 84th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.325 per round. Additionally, he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, English's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9312.8
    Greens in Regulation %12865.89%73.46%
    Putts Per Round3528.5329.0
    Par Breakers16921.39%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.90%9.57%

    English's best finishes

    • English participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season English put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 969 points last season, English finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0950.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.325-1.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0971.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4912.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3592.905

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The American Express.

