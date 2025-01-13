3H AGO
Harris English betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Harris English hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
Latest odds for English at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- English's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, English failed to make the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
English's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|1/16/2020
|48
|71-68-64-74
|-11
|1/17/2019
|51
|70-70-67-69
|-12
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- Harris English has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 2.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 2.905 in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season ranked 84th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.325 per round. Additionally, he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, English's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.89%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.39%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.90%
|9.57%
English's best finishes
- English participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season English put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
- With 969 points last season, English finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.325
|-1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.097
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|2.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|2.905
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.