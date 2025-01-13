Harris English betting profile: The American Express

English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.

Harris English has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of 2.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.