Greyson Sigg betting profile: The American Express

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg hits the links in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 coming off a 70th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Sigg at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Sigg has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In 2024, Sigg finished 17th (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Sigg's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20241770-69-63-65-21
    1/19/2023MC66-69-73-8
    1/20/20222565-67-73-71-12

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 2.340 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 122nd on TOUR, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg had a 0.414 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 175th on TOUR last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th. He broke par 23.32% of the time (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0298.1
    Greens in Regulation %1171.49%77.47%
    Putts Per Round17529.8930.3
    Par Breakers12823.32%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%9.57%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Sigg earned 254 points last season, which placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.141. In that event, he finished 23rd.
    • Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best performance last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.853), which ranked 32nd in the field.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0660.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4140.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2341.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.5020.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0802.340

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.