Greyson Sigg betting profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg hits the links in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 coming off a 70th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Sigg has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2024, Sigg finished 17th (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Sigg's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|1/19/2023
|MC
|66-69-73
|-8
|1/20/2022
|25
|65-67-73-71
|-12
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 2.340 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 122nd on TOUR, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg had a 0.414 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 175th on TOUR last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th. He broke par 23.32% of the time (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.49%
|77.47%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.89
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.32%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|9.57%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Sigg earned 254 points last season, which placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.141. In that event, he finished 23rd.
- Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best performance last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.853), which ranked 32nd in the field.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.066
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.234
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.502
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.080
|2.340
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The American Express.
