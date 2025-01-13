Greyson Sigg betting profile: The American Express

Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Greyson Sigg has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.