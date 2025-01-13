Francesco Molinari betting profile: The American Express

Molinari has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Molinari has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.