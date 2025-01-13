PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Francesco Molinari betting profile: The American Express

    Francesco Molinari seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He took sixth at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2022.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Molinari has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In 2022, Molinari finished sixth (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Molinari's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/20/2022667-67-67-68-19
    1/21/2021869-66-69-70-14
    1/16/2020MC73-71-72E

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -0.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.1285.8
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%70.83%
    Putts Per Round-29.7530.1
    Par Breakers-21.94%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.64%16.32%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari played 15 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season Molinari put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 17th with a score of 10-under (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Molinari's 27 points last season placed him 205th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.224

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5966-70-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-66-70-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.