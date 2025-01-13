Francesco Molinari betting profile: The American Express
Francesco Molinari seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He took sixth at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2022.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Molinari has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 15-under.
- In 2022, Molinari finished sixth (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Molinari's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|6
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|1/21/2021
|8
|69-66-69-70
|-14
|1/16/2020
|MC
|73-71-72
|E
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -0.224 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.1
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.94%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|16.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari played 15 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 17th with a score of 10-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- Molinari's 27 points last season placed him 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.224
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.