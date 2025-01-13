Eric Cole betting profile: The American Express

Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.035. In that event, he finished 16th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.361, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.