3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Jan. 16-19, Eric Cole will look to improve upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 20-under and finished 21st at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Cole at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Cole's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 18-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In Cole's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Cole's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242166-64-66-72-20
    1/19/20233665-70-69-68-16

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 2.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cole is averaging 2.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 66th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.204, while he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.67%.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2294.0
    Greens in Regulation %17462.67%71.30%
    Putts Per Round1228.1228.3
    Par Breakers9524.30%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%9.26%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Last season Cole played 34 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 67.6%.
    • Last season Cole's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Cole collected 948 points last season, placing 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.035. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.361, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.346-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2040.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1720.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2582.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2872.521

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.