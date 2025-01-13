Eric Cole betting profile: The American Express
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Jan. 16-19, Eric Cole will look to improve upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 20-under and finished 21st at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Cole's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 18-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In Cole's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 20-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Cole's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|1/19/2023
|36
|65-70-69-68
|-16
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 2.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cole is averaging 2.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 66th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.204, while he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.67%.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.67%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.12
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.30%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|9.26%
Cole's best finishes
- Last season Cole played 34 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 67.6%.
- Last season Cole's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Cole collected 948 points last season, placing 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.035. In that event, he finished 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.361, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.346
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.258
|2.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|2.521
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The American Express.
