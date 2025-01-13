PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The American Express

    Emiliano Grillo starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Grillo has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In 2023, Grillo failed to make the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Grillo's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC69-73-65-9
    1/20/20226371-65-73-73-6
    1/21/20213769-66-68-76-9

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo is averaging 1.200 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.88%.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 21.50% of the time (167th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161292.5294.2
    Greens in Regulation %12965.88%52.16%
    Putts Per Round7828.9327.9
    Par Breakers16721.50%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.38%12.35%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo took part in 24 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Grillo put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Grillo compiled 684 points last season, which placed him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.057-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2721.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.408-0.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0501.224

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.