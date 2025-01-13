Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The American Express

Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.

Grillo is averaging 1.200 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.