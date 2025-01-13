Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The American Express
Emiliano Grillo starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Grillo has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2023, Grillo failed to make the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Grillo's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-73-65
|-9
|1/20/2022
|63
|71-65-73-73
|-6
|1/21/2021
|37
|69-66-68-76
|-9
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo is averaging 1.200 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.224 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.88%.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 21.50% of the time (167th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.5
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.88%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.50%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.38%
|12.35%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo took part in 24 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Grillo put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Grillo compiled 684 points last season, which placed him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.057
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.408
|-0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|1.224
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.