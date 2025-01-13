Doug Ghim betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Doug Ghim has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ghim has an average of -1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.