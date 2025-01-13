3H AGO
Doug Ghim betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim will compete in the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 after a 72nd-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Latest odds for Ghim at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Ghim has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2024, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Ghim's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-72-66
|-9
|1/20/2022
|59
|67-68-73-73
|-7
|1/21/2021
|5
|67-68-69-69
|-15
|1/16/2020
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of -1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -1.069 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Ghim .
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim had a 0.659 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim registered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 24.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.65%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.91%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.84%
|11.42%
Ghim's best finishes
- Last season Ghim participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times (69%).
- Last season Ghim put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished second with a score of 21-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Ghim placed 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 460 points last season.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.
- Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.421. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.659
|-1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.011
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.871
|-1.069
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.