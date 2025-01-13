PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Doug Ghim betting profile: The American Express

    Doug Ghim will compete in the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 after a 72nd-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Ghim at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Ghim has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2024, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Ghim's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC68-69-69-10
    1/19/2023MC69-72-66-9
    1/20/20225967-68-73-73-7
    1/21/2021567-68-69-69-15
    1/16/2020MC68-70-74-4

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of -1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -1.069 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim had a 0.659 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim registered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 24.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2292.9
    Greens in Regulation %472.65%72.22%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.3
    Par Breakers7624.91%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance611.84%11.42%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Last season Ghim participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times (69%).
    • Last season Ghim put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished second with a score of 21-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Ghim placed 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 460 points last season.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.
    • Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.421. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4131.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.659-1.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0110.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-1.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.871-1.069

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.