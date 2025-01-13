Denny McCarthy betting profile: The American Express
When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Denny McCarthy will look to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2023, he shot 14-under and placed 50th at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last six trips to The American Express, McCarthy has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- McCarthy finished 50th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
McCarthy's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|50
|65-71-68-70
|-14
|1/20/2022
|6
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|1/21/2021
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|1/16/2020
|48
|71-68-65-73
|-11
|1/17/2019
|MC
|68-70-72
|-6
McCarthy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.439 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranked 167th, while his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy sported a -0.017 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him fourth on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|9.17%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy took part in 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
- McCarthy's 1045 points last season placed him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.960 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|2.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|2.103
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.