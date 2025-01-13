PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Denny McCarthy will look to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2023, he shot 14-under and placed 50th at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last six trips to The American Express, McCarthy has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • McCarthy finished 50th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    McCarthy's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/20235065-71-68-70-14
    1/20/2022667-67-68-67-19
    1/21/2021MC73-70-1
    1/16/20204871-68-65-73-11
    1/17/2019MC68-70-72-6

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 2.439 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 2.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranked 167th, while his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy sported a -0.017 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him fourth on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167290.6295.4
    Greens in Regulation %17562.64%71.94%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.6
    Par Breakers16121.97%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.20%9.17%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy took part in 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
    • McCarthy's 1045 points last season placed him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.960 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.324-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0170.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3580.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6992.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7162.103

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1664-66-71-68-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.