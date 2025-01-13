Denny McCarthy betting profile: The American Express

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.960 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.