Davis Thompson betting profile: The American Express

Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.006 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331. He finished first in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.