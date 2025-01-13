PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    After he placed 21st in this tournament in 2024, Davis Thompson has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Thompson has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 23-under.
    • In 2024, Thompson finished 21st (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Thompson's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242167-67-66-68-20
    1/19/2023262-64-67-69-26

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has an average of -2.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a 0.306 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 25.99% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3309.4
    Greens in Regulation %5968.64%74.38%
    Putts Per Round6728.8229.8
    Par Breakers3825.99%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.40%12.65%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
    • Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of 28-under.
    • Thompson's 1385 points last season placed him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.006 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331. He finished first in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2801.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3060.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4320.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.042-2.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.0600.394

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.