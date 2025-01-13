Davis Thompson betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
After he placed 21st in this tournament in 2024, Davis Thompson has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Thompson has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 23-under.
- In 2024, Thompson finished 21st (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Thompson's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|1/19/2023
|2
|62-64-67-69
|-26
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -2.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a 0.306 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 25.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.64%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.99%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.40%
|12.65%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of 28-under.
- Thompson's 1385 points last season placed him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.006 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331. He finished first in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.306
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.432
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.042
|-2.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.060
|0.394
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The American Express.
