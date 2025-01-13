David Skinns betting profile: The American Express
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Skinns' last two visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
- Skinns last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 12-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Skinns' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|1/20/2022
|MC
|71-71-75
|+1
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Skinns has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -4.852 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns had a 0.270 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 115th on TOUR, while he ranked 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 22.97% of the time (137th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.99%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.55
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.97%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|13.54%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Skinns' best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
- Skinns earned 376 points last season, which placed him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-2.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.270
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.113
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.159
|-4.852
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.