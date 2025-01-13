PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Skinns at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over Skinns' last two visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Skinns last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 12-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Skinns' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC69-67-68-12
    1/20/2022MC71-71-75+1

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Skinns has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -4.852 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns had a 0.270 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 115th on TOUR, while he ranked 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 22.97% of the time (137th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8289.7
    Greens in Regulation %3369.99%69.79%
    Putts Per Round15929.5530.5
    Par Breakers13722.97%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%13.54%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Skinns' best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
    • Skinns earned 376 points last season, which placed him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-2.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.270-0.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.113-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.082-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.159-4.852

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.