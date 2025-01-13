David Skinns betting profile: The American Express

Last season Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.

Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.