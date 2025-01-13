David Lipsky betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
David Lipsky will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he took 45th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 7-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Lipsky has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- In 2024, Lipsky failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Lipsky's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-71-66
|-7
|1/20/2022
|14
|67-68-69-70
|-14
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Lipsky has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranked 172nd, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky had a 0.263 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 68.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 148th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|289.6
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.27%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.06%
|10.49%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
- With 132 points last season, Lipsky finished 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.415
|-2.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.385
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.397
|1.086
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.