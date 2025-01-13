David Lipsky betting profile: The American Express

Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that tournament, he finished 58th.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.