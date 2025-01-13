PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Lipsky betting profile: The American Express

    David Lipsky will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he took 45th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 7-under at Waialae Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Lipsky has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • In 2024, Lipsky failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Lipsky's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC70-70-72-4
    1/19/2023MC72-71-66-7
    1/20/20221467-68-69-70-14

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Lipsky has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranked 172nd, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky had a 0.263 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 68.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 148th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172289.6298.9
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.0
    Par Breakers13123.27%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.06%10.49%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
    • With 132 points last season, Lipsky finished 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.415-2.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1392.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.385-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.3971.086

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The American Express.

