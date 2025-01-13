Daniel Berger betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Daniel Berger will aim to build upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 17-under and placed 39th at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Berger has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- Berger finished 39th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Berger's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|1/16/2020
|29
|69-68-69-68
|-14
|1/17/2019
|12
|67-67-69-68
|-17
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 2.618 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 last season ranked 24th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.218, while he ranked 12th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.20%.
- On the greens, Berger registered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranked 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74. He broke par 25.00% of the time (74th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.1
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.20%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.00%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|7.84%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger last season played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Last season Berger's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
- Berger collected 221 points last season, ranking 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|2.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.218
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.087
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.404
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|2.618
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.