3H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Daniel Berger will aim to build upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2024, he shot 17-under and placed 39th at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Berger at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Berger has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • Berger finished 39th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Berger's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20243968-68-67-68-17
    1/16/20202969-68-69-68-14
    1/17/20191267-67-69-68-17

    Berger's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 2.618 in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 last season ranked 24th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.218, while he ranked 12th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.20%.
    • On the greens, Berger registered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranked 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74. He broke par 25.00% of the time (74th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118298.1291.0
    Greens in Regulation %1271.20%61.76%
    Putts Per Round16629.7429.5
    Par Breakers7425.00%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%7.84%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger last season played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
    • Last season Berger's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
    • Berger collected 221 points last season, ranking 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3852.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2180.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0870.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.404-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2872.618

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2074-66-64-70-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6273-67-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic271-66-63-67-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1363-70-67E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.