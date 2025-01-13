Daniel Berger betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Berger has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.