Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: The American Express
Cristobal Del Solar will compete at the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Del Solar's first time competing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five events, Del Solar has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Del Solar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Del Solar is averaging -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Del Solar has an average of -3.299 in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.102.
- Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 46th in the field with a mark of 0.407.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.525 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.438, which ranked 57th in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.
- Del Solar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 48th in the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.