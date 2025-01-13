Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express

Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.