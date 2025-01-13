PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express

    In his last competition at The Sentry, Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted a 40th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express trying to improve on that finish.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 20-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In 2024, Bezuidenhout finished second (with a score of 28-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024263-67-65-65-28
    1/19/20231168-67-62-69-22
    1/20/20224066-72-68-72-10

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 29th.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging -2.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR with an average of 0.237 per round. Additionally, he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.06%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 20th on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.7290.4
    Greens in Regulation %17962.06%66.11%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.4
    Par Breakers11023.90%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.96%11.39%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 28-under and finished second in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 1406 points last season.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.233-3.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.237-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1770.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4591.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.641-2.273

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.