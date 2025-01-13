Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express
In his last competition at The Sentry, Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted a 40th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express trying to improve on that finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 20-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In 2024, Bezuidenhout finished second (with a score of 28-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|1/19/2023
|11
|68-67-62-69
|-22
|1/20/2022
|40
|66-72-68-72
|-10
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 29th.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging -2.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR with an average of 0.237 per round. Additionally, he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.06%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 20th on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.7
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|62.06%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.90%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.96%
|11.39%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 28-under and finished second in that event.
- Bezuidenhout ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 1406 points last season.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.233
|-3.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.237
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.177
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.459
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.641
|-2.273
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The American Express.
