Chris Kirk betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Kirk's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 16-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
- Kirk finished 47th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kirk's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|1/19/2023
|3
|69-67-63-64
|-25
|1/20/2022
|MC
|71-69-72
|-4
|1/21/2021
|16
|68-70-70-68
|-12
|1/17/2019
|MC
|78-70-69
|+1
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kirk is averaging -1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (43rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.155 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.9
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.80%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.17%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|12.50%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 7-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Kirk earned 1318 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722. He finished 18th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.601). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.110
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.427
|-2.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.105
|-1.906
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.