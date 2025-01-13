PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chris Kirk looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Kirk's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 16-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
    • Kirk finished 47th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kirk's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20244768-64-67-73-16
    1/19/2023369-67-63-64-25
    1/20/2022MC71-69-72-4
    1/21/20211668-70-70-68-12
    1/17/2019MC78-70-69+1

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kirk is averaging -1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (43rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.155 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.9306.5
    Greens in Regulation %13365.80%72.57%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.5
    Par Breakers9924.17%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%12.50%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 7-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Kirk earned 1318 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722. He finished 18th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.601). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2660.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.155-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1100.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.427-2.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.105-1.906

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4474-67-68-70-1317
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.