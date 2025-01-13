Chris Kirk betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722. He finished 18th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.601). That ranked 11th in the field.