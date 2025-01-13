PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup takes the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Gotterup missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Gotterup's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC77-68-66-5

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has an average of -2.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.500 in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.2 yards) ranked fifth, while his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranked 183rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup had a -0.419 mark (163rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.2323.5
    Greens in Regulation %8667.68%76.04%
    Putts Per Round12829.2730.6
    Par Breakers12423.47%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.87%12.85%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 22-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Gotterup earned 452 points last season, which placed him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.419-0.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.109-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.083-2.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.139-3.500

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The American Express.

