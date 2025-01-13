Chris Gotterup betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup takes the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Gotterup missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Gotterup's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of -2.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.500 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.2 yards) ranked fifth, while his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranked 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup had a -0.419 mark (163rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.2
|323.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.68%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.27
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.47%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.87%
|12.85%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 22-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Gotterup earned 452 points last season, which placed him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.419
|-0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.083
|-2.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.139
|-3.500
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.