Chris Gotterup betting profile: The American Express

Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).