Chesson Hadley betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hadley's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
- Hadley last participated in The American Express in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 14-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hadley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|1/19/2023
|MC
|73-70-65
|-8
|1/20/2022
|MC
|70-72-72
|-2
|1/21/2021
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|1/16/2020
|29
|73-67-64-70
|-14
|1/17/2019
|MC
|69-69-71
|-7
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadley has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadley is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.0
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.43%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.75%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.90%
|12.04%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley last season participated in 25 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
- Last season Hadley's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 144-under and finished eighth.
- Hadley earned 227 points last season, which ranked him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.062
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.154
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.220
|-2.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.265
|1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.046
|-1.621
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.