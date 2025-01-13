PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Hadley at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Hadley's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
    • Hadley last participated in The American Express in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 14-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hadley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20245665-66-71-72-14
    1/19/2023MC73-70-65-8
    1/20/2022MC70-72-72-2
    1/21/2021MC77-73+6
    1/16/20202973-67-64-70-14
    1/17/2019MC69-69-71-7

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hadley has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadley is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.0313.6
    Greens in Regulation %6368.43%74.69%
    Putts Per Round14429.3830.0
    Par Breakers7724.75%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.90%12.04%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley last season participated in 25 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
    • Last season Hadley's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 144-under and finished eighth.
    • Hadley earned 227 points last season, which ranked him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.062-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.154-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.220-2.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2651.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.046-1.621

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6467-68-77-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3971-69-69-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.