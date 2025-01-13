Charley Hoffman betting profile: The American Express
Charley Hoffman will play Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he placed 59th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 5-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hoffman's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at The American Express.
- In 2024, Hoffman failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hoffman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|1/19/2023
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|1/21/2021
|W/D
|70-66
|-8
|1/16/2020
|61
|74-63-69-73
|-9
|1/17/2019
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
Hoffman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoffman has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -2.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -0.593 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season (72nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 61st, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 74th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.170, while he ranked 97th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.98%.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 146th on TOUR, while he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He broke par 27.14% of the time (21st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.4
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.14%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.16%
|12.65%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Hoffman put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 21-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- Hoffman's 550 points last season ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989. He finished 26th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.052
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.241
|-2.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.116
|-0.593
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.