Charley Hoffman betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075 (he finished 69th in that tournament).

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989. He finished 26th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.