Chan Kim betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim shot 22-under and placed 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Kim has an average score of 22-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Kim last participated in The American Express in 2024, finishing 14th with a score of 22-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|1/20/2022
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Chan Kim has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -1.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.69%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|11.42%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished sixth.
- Kim collected 452 points last season, placing 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 5.115 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.242
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.354
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.412
|-1.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.508
|-0.049
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
