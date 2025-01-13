Chan Kim betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000. He finished 33rd in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 5.115 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.