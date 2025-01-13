PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim shot 22-under and placed 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last two trips to The American Express, Kim has an average score of 22-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • Kim last participated in The American Express in 2024, finishing 14th with a score of 22-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20241464-67-68-67-22
    1/20/2022MC70-71-69-6

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Chan Kim has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -1.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.8310.3
    Greens in Regulation %1870.69%74.07%
    Putts Per Round11929.2029.9
    Par Breakers3925.97%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%11.42%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished sixth.
    • Kim collected 452 points last season, placing 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 5.115 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2420.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3540.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3231.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.412-1.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.508-0.049

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.