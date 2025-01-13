Chad Ramey betting profile: The American Express

Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.