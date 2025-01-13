Chad Ramey betting profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey takes to the links in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Ramey's last two visits to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2024, Ramey missed the cut (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Ramey's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|1/20/2022
|MC
|74-72-73
|+3
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.175 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season, which ranked 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey sported a -0.402 mark (162nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 25th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th. He broke par 25.23% of the time (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.81%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|13.19%
Ramey's best finishes
- Last season Ramey took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 55.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 25-under and finished second in that event.
- Ramey placed 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.116
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.402
|-2.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.056
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.057
|-1.175
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.