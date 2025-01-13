PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey takes to the links in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Ramey at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over Ramey's last two visits to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2024, Ramey missed the cut (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Ramey's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC72-65-71-10
    1/20/2022MC74-72-73+3

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.175 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season, which ranked 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey sported a -0.402 mark (162nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 25th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th. He broke par 25.23% of the time (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9289.8
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%74.31%
    Putts Per Round11629.1930.4
    Par Breakers6425.23%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%13.19%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Last season Ramey took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 55.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 25-under and finished second in that event.
    • Ramey placed 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1160.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.402-2.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0560.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.406-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.057-1.175

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.