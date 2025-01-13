Carson Young betting profile: The American Express

Young has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Carson Young has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.