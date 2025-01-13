Carson Young betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He took 17th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Young has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 21-under.
- Young finished 17th (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Young's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|1/19/2023
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Carson Young has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Young is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 85th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.153, while he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.57%.
- On the greens, Young registered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24. He broke par 25.97% of the time (39th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.57%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.60%
|12.65%
Young's best finishes
- Last season Young played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 58.6%.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 23-under and finished second in that event.
- Young ranked 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points last season.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 4.016. In that event, he finished 71st.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.153
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.327
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.257
|0.927
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.