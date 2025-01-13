PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He took 17th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Young at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Young has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 21-under.
    • Young finished 17th (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Young's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20241770-64-68-65-21
    1/19/2023MC67-68-74-7

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Carson Young has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Young is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 85th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.153, while he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.57%.
    • On the greens, Young registered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24. He broke par 25.97% of the time (39th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6289.0
    Greens in Regulation %4369.57%73.46%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.7
    Par Breakers3925.97%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.60%12.65%

    Young's best finishes

    • Last season Young played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 58.6%.
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 23-under and finished second in that event.
    • Young ranked 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points last season.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 4.016. In that event, he finished 71st.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.301-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1530.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.327-0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2570.927

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.

