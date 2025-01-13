Camilo Villegas betting profile: The American Express
Camilo Villegas shot 12-under and finished 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last five trips to The American Express, Villegas has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Villegas last played at The American Express in 2024, finishing 62nd with a score of 12-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Villegas' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|1/20/2022
|33
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|1/21/2021
|MC
|69-79
|+4
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Villegas has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Villegas is averaging -2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -2.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 last season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranked 177th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas ranked 141st on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.251, while he ranked 112th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.28%.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 182nd last season, while he averaged 30.09 putts per round (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.9
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.09
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.52%
|15.08%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut seven times (26.9%).
- Last season Villegas put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 35th with a score of 6-over (17 shots back of the winner).
- Villegas ranked 194th in the FedExCup standings with 45 points last season.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.489. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 2.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.141). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.720
|-2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.988
|-2.927
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The American Express.
