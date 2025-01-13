Camilo Villegas betting profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Villegas has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.

Villegas is averaging -2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.