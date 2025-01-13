3H AGO
Cameron Young betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The Sentry, Cameron Young posted an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming for better results.
Latest odds for Young at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Young has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 14-under.
- Young finished 26th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Young's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|26
|68-70-65-67
|-18
|1/20/2022
|40
|64-68-69-77
|-10
Young's recent performances
- Young has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Cameron Young has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.814 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.245 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Young .
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranked 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young had a 0.116 mark (87th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young's -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 145th on TOUR last season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranked 55th. He broke par 24.55% of the time (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|39.47%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.55%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|10.23%
Young's best finishes
- Young participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Young put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot 10-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Young compiled 1227 points last season, which placed him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.590. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.214), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-4.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|1.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|-2.245
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.