3H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at The Sentry, Cameron Young posted an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Young at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Young has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Young finished 26th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Young's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/20232668-70-65-67-18
    1/20/20224064-68-69-77-10

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.814 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.245 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranked 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young had a 0.116 mark (87th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young's -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 145th on TOUR last season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranked 55th. He broke par 24.55% of the time (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.9305.1
    Greens in Regulation %11666.19%39.47%
    Putts Per Round5528.7327.1
    Par Breakers8824.55%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%10.23%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Young put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot 10-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • Young compiled 1227 points last season, which placed him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.590. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.214), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.375-0.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.116-4.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0051.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2341.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.262-2.245

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry866-67-68-68-23155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.