Cameron Young betting profile: The American Express

Last season Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.590. In that event, he finished 22nd.

Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.214), which ranked seventh in the field.