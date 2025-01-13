Cam Davis betting profile: The American Express

Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.

Davis has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.