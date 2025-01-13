3H AGO
Cam Davis betting profile: The American Express
Cam Davis hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Davis at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last five trips to The American Express, Davis has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Davis' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-71-70
|-3
|1/21/2021
|3
|68-70-66-64
|-20
|1/16/2020
|29
|66-67-72-69
|-14
|1/17/2019
|28
|67-70-67-69
|-15
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Davis registered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.69. He broke par 23.67% of the time (118th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.2
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.49%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.67%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|12.85%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 18-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Davis earned 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275.
- Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.229 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.109
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.105
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.041
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.426
|-1.037
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The American Express.
