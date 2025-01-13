PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Davis at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last five trips to The American Express, Davis has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Davis' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC68-65-73-10
    1/19/2023MC72-71-70-3
    1/21/2021368-70-66-64-20
    1/16/20202966-67-72-69-14
    1/17/20192867-70-67-69-15

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Davis registered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.69. He broke par 23.67% of the time (118th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.2307.9
    Greens in Regulation %16363.49%69.10%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.9
    Par Breakers11823.67%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%12.85%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 18-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Davis earned 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275.
    • Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.229 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.109-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.105-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0410.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.426-1.037

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.