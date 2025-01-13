Bud Cauley betting profile: The American Express

Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.106 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

Cauley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 32nd in that tournament).