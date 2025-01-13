PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: The American Express

    Bud Cauley enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Cauley at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Cauley has an average score of 18-under, with an average finish of seventh.
    • Cauley finished fourth (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2020).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Cauley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/16/2020468-64-71-65-20
    1/17/2019MC69-68-71-8

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Bud Cauley has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley is averaging 3.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season ranked 65th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley ranked 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.161.
    • On the greens, Cauley's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 130th on TOUR last season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranked 123rd. He broke par 20.99% of the time (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106299.7309.2
    Greens in Regulation %2170.58%75.93%
    Putts Per Round12329.2229.9
    Par Breakers17520.99%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance310.91%8.02%

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley teed off in 17 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 21-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Cauley accumulated 76 points last season, which placed him 186th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.106 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Cauley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • Cauley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1761.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1611.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1501.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.175-0.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3133.465

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-67-69-74-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship566-67-67-67-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3464-73-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2568-70-68-67-9--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3068-68-66-69-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.