Bud Cauley betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Cauley has an average score of 18-under, with an average finish of seventh.
- Cauley finished fourth (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2020).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Cauley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/16/2020
|4
|68-64-71-65
|-20
|1/17/2019
|MC
|69-68-71
|-8
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging 3.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season ranked 65th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley ranked 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.161.
- On the greens, Cauley's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 130th on TOUR last season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranked 123rd. He broke par 20.99% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|8.02%
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley teed off in 17 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 21-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Cauley accumulated 76 points last season, which placed him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.106 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Cauley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Cauley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|1.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|3.465
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.