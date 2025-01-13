Bronson Burgoon betting profile: The American Express

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Burgoon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Bronson Burgoon has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Burgoon has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.