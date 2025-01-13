Bronson Burgoon betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Bronson Burgoon of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Bronson Burgoon shot 22-under and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Burgoon's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 13-under, over his last six appearances at The American Express.
- In Burgoon's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Burgoon's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|14
|66-69-64-67
|-22
|1/20/2022
|49
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|1/21/2021
|37
|71-68-70-70
|-9
|1/16/2020
|43
|72-66-69-69
|-12
|1/17/2019
|MC
|70-71-70
|-5
Burgoon's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Burgoon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Bronson Burgoon has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burgoon has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burgoon is averaging -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.6
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.95%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.39
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.32%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.84%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's best finishes
- Burgoon took part in nine tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Burgoon's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished 14th at The American Express.
- Burgoon accumulated 69 points last season, which ranked him 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.597
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|66-69-64-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.