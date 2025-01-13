PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Garnett at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Garnett has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Garnett's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC72-69-74-1
    1/20/20227068-71-69-77-3
    1/21/2021MC70-78+4
    1/16/2020MC77-71-64-4

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.395 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (136th) last season, while his average driving distance of 289.2 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett ranked 69th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.185, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.06%.
    • On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.2287.1
    Greens in Regulation %1471.06%73.02%
    Putts Per Round14429.3829.9
    Par Breakers3626.04%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%12.30%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett last season played 17 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of 44-under.
    • Garnett collected 516 points last season, ranking 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639 (he finished 34th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.937. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Garnett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.173-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1850.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.263-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.424-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.150-1.395

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-67-71-67-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.