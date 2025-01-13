Brice Garnett betting profile: The American Express

Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that event.

Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639 (he finished 34th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.937. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178), which ranked 17th in the field.