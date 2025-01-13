Brice Garnett betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Garnett has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Garnett's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|1/20/2022
|70
|68-71-69-77
|-3
|1/21/2021
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|1/16/2020
|MC
|77-71-64
|-4
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.395 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (136th) last season, while his average driving distance of 289.2 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett ranked 69th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.185, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.06%.
- On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.2
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.06%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.04%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|12.30%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett last season played 17 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of 44-under.
- Garnett collected 516 points last season, ranking 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that event.
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639 (he finished 34th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.937. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Garnett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.173
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.185
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.424
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.150
|-1.395
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.