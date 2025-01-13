Brian Harman betting profile: The American Express
Brian Harman hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Harman has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Harman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|71-70-67
|-8
|1/20/2022
|3
|67-70-67-64
|-20
|1/21/2021
|8
|68-68-67-71
|-14
|1/16/2020
|21
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|1/17/2019
|MC
|73-73-70
|E
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of -1.914 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of -1.318 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 (88th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, while he averaged 28.52 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.12%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.22%
|10.56%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times (91.7%).
- Last season Harman put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Harman compiled 1419 points last season, which placed him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|-1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|-1.318
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.