Brian Harman betting profile: The American Express

Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).