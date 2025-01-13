PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Harman hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Harman at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Harman has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Harman's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC71-70-67-8
    1/20/2022367-70-67-64-20
    1/21/2021868-68-67-71-14
    1/16/20202167-67-69-70-15
    1/17/2019MC73-73-70E

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of -1.914 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of -1.318 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 (88th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, while he averaged 28.52 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7292.2
    Greens in Regulation %13165.84%59.44%
    Putts Per Round3428.5230.1
    Par Breakers13223.12%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.22%10.56%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times (91.7%).
    • Last season Harman put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Harman compiled 1419 points last season, which placed him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0830.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3220.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.092-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.291-1.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.788-1.318

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.