3H AGO
Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Brian Campbell will play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
Latest odds for Campbell at The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Campbell has played The American Express once recently (in 2017), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 25th.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Brian Campbell has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell is averaging 0.693 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campbell has an average of 1.965 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Campbell .
Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.