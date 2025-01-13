Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

Campbell has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Brian Campbell has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campbell is averaging 0.693 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.