Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The American Express

Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700. He missed the cut in that event.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 2.544 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.