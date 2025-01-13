Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The American Express
Brandt Snedeker will appear Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he placed 53rd in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 6-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Snedeker has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Snedeker's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|1/20/2022
|14
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|1/21/2021
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of 4.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of 3.618 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker ranked 180th on TOUR with an average of -0.697 per round. Additionally, he ranked 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 63rd last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.0
|279.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|63.70%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.10
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.46%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.62%
|12.85%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 25 tournaments).
- In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 28%.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished 16th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Snedeker earned 20 points last season, which placed him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700. He missed the cut in that event.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 2.544 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.697
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.054
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|4.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.164
|3.618
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.