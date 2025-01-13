PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The American Express

    Brandt Snedeker will appear Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he placed 53rd in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 6-under at Waialae Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Snedeker has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Snedeker's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC75-65-70-6
    1/20/20221465-69-71-69-14
    1/21/2021MC73-74+3

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of 4.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of 3.618 in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker ranked 180th on TOUR with an average of -0.697 per round. Additionally, he ranked 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 63rd last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 105th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182281.0279.5
    Greens in Regulation %16163.70%70.49%
    Putts Per Round10529.1028.9
    Par Breakers16821.46%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.62%12.85%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 25 tournaments).
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 28%.
    • Last season Snedeker's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished 16th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Snedeker earned 20 points last season, which placed him 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 2.544 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.561-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.6970.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.054-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1474.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.1643.618

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-69-68-69-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The American Express.

