Braden Thornberry betting profile: The American Express
Braden Thornberry is a part of the field for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Thornberry is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Braden Thornberry has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging 1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging -1.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thornberry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.225.
- Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.561. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.043. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Thornberry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Thornberry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.864) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.