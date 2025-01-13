PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over Horschel's last two trips to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2024, Horschel failed to make the cut (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Horschel's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC72-68-65-11
    1/16/2020MC74-71-70-1

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel had a 0.007 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel registered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 21st on TOUR, while he ranked 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He broke par 23.68% of the time (117th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4304.8
    Greens in Regulation %10566.45%69.44%
    Putts Per Round2728.4328.6
    Par Breakers11723.68%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%12.96%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 23-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Horschel's 1392 points last season placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.650.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.146-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1070.0070.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1360.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.442-1.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.731-0.916

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.