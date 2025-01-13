Billy Horschel betting profile: The American Express
Billy Horschel didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Horschel's last two trips to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2024, Horschel failed to make the cut (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Horschel's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|1/16/2020
|MC
|74-71-70
|-1
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel had a 0.007 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel registered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 21st on TOUR, while he ranked 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He broke par 23.68% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.43
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.68%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|12.96%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 23-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Horschel's 1392 points last season placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.650.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.007
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.136
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.442
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|-0.916
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The American Express.
