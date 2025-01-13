Billy Horschel betting profile: The American Express

Last season Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.650.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).