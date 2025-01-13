PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Silverman posted a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Silverman at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Silverman has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 77th.
    • Silverman last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Silverman's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC68-67-70-11
    1/17/2019MC68-68-72-8

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Ben Silverman has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.109 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Silverman is averaging 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 last season, which ranked 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman ranked 110th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.008, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.09%.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9303.5
    Greens in Regulation %2970.09%74.07%
    Putts Per Round8428.9629.9
    Par Breakers10124.07%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.11%12.04%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
    • Last season Silverman's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
    • Silverman ranked 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points last season.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.741 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0971.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.008-2.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.078-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5502.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7170.673

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship468-71-65-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5964-71-75-71-3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-68-68-71-4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6969-68-71-69-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.