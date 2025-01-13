Ben Silverman betting profile: The American Express

Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.741 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.