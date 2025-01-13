Ben Silverman betting profile: The American Express
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Silverman posted a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express looking for better results.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Silverman has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 77th.
- Silverman last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Silverman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|1/17/2019
|MC
|68-68-72
|-8
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.109 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Silverman is averaging 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 last season, which ranked 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman ranked 110th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.008, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.09%.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|70.09%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.11%
|12.04%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
- Last season Silverman's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
- Silverman ranked 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points last season.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.741 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.097
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.008
|-2.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.078
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.717
|0.673
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The American Express.
