Ben Martin betting profile: The American Express

Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.351 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080 (his best mark last season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.