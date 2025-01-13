Ben Martin betting profile: The American Express
Ben Martin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 56th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last six appearances at The American Express, Martin has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Martin's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 56th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Martin's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-66-71
|-7
|1/21/2021
|56
|67-71-69-77
|-4
|1/16/2020
|29
|72-64-71-67
|-14
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Martin has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.959 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.5
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.93%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's best finishes
- Martin played 15 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 8-under and finished seventh.
- Martin's 183 points last season ranked him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.351 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080 (his best mark last season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.959
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.