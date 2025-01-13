PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin betting profile: The American Express

    Ben Martin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 56th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Martin at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last six appearances at The American Express, Martin has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Martin's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 56th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Martin's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20245668-64-67-75-14
    1/19/2023MC72-66-71-7
    1/21/20215667-71-69-77-4
    1/16/20202972-64-71-67-14

    Martin's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Martin has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.959 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.5300.9
    Greens in Regulation %-66.93%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-28.8830.3
    Par Breakers-23.28%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.02%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Martin's best finishes

    • Martin played 15 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
    • Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 8-under and finished seventh.
    • Martin's 183 points last season ranked him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.351 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080 (his best mark last season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.959

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5967-67-69-72-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.