Ben Kohles betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Kohles has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 16-under.
- In 2024, Kohles finished 47th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kohles' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|1/20/2022
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kohles has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles is averaging -3.474 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -2.912 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 165th, and his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles sported a 0.169 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 137th on TOUR last season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranked 169th. He broke par 24.05% of the time (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.9
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|70.00%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.78
|32.1
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.05%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.49%
|16.67%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 22-under and finished second in that event.
- Kohles' 531 points last season placed him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.251 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.015
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.169
|1.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.332
|-1.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.201
|-3.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.348
|-2.912
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The American Express.
