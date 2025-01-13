PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Kohles has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In 2024, Kohles finished 47th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kohles' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20244766-66-71-69-16
    1/20/2022MC70-72-71-3

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kohles has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles is averaging -3.474 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -2.912 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 165th, and his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles sported a 0.169 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 137th on TOUR last season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranked 169th. He broke par 24.05% of the time (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165290.9296.0
    Greens in Regulation %3270.00%75.35%
    Putts Per Round16929.7832.1
    Par Breakers10524.05%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.49%16.67%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 22-under and finished second in that event.
    • Kohles' 531 points last season placed him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.251 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0150.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1691.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.332-1.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.201-3.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.348-2.912

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5365-69-74-66-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.