Ben Kohles betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.251 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.