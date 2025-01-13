Ben Griffin betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin finished ninth in The American Express in 2024, shooting a 24-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Griffin's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 21-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 24-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Griffin's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|1/19/2023
|32
|73-67-64-67
|-17
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging 4.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with an average of 0.327 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 52nd last season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|69.17%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.78
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.95%
|11.39%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin took part in 35 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Griffin placed 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points last season.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.948 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|1.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.327
|1.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.271
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.238
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|4.254
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.