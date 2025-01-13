Ben Griffin betting profile: The American Express

Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.948 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.