3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: The American Express

    Ben Griffin finished ninth in The American Express in 2024, shooting a 24-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .

    Latest odds for Griffin at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Griffin's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 21-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 24-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Griffin's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024966-68-64-66-24
    1/19/20233273-67-64-67-17

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging 4.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with an average of 0.327 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 52nd last season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6293.0
    Greens in Regulation %4969.17%74.72%
    Putts Per Round6228.7829.3
    Par Breakers8124.68%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance811.95%11.39%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin took part in 35 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Griffin placed 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points last season.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.948 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1201.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3271.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2710.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.238-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7164.254

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.