Beau Hossler betting profile: The American Express
Beau Hossler looks for a better result in the 2025 The American Express after he placed 47th shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last six appearances at The American Express, Hossler has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 15-under.
- Hossler finished 47th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hossler's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|1/19/2023
|50
|68-66-71-69
|-14
|1/21/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/16/2020
|MC
|71-73-70
|-2
|1/17/2019
|MC
|69-73-69
|-5
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.691 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 5.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.54%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.75%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.16%
|8.33%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler last season played 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 41-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hossler collected 521 points last season, ranking 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.086
|1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.374
|-1.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.385
|2.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|2.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|5.619
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.