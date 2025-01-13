PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: The American Express

    Beau Hossler looks for a better result in the 2025 The American Express after he placed 47th shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2024.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last six appearances at The American Express, Hossler has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • Hossler finished 47th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hossler's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20244769-70-64-69-16
    1/19/20235068-66-71-69-14
    1/21/2021MC73-72+1
    1/16/2020MC71-73-70-2
    1/17/2019MC69-73-69-5

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.691 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 5.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7313.8
    Greens in Regulation %4469.54%75.56%
    Putts Per Round5028.6828.4
    Par Breakers4525.75%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.16%8.33%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler last season played 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 41-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hossler collected 521 points last season, ranking 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0861.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.374-1.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3852.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4962.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5935.619

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The American Express.

