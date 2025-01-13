PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Jan. 16-19, Andrew Putnam will look to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2024, he shot 16-under and finished 47th at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Putnam has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 47th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Putnam's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20244766-68-69-69-16
    1/19/20233669-69-65-69-16
    1/20/20221470-66-70-68-14
    1/21/20212167-69-70-71-11
    1/16/20201067-69-65-69-18
    1/17/20193470-69-67-68-14

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 277.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 3.194 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.212, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.92%.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183280.8277.0
    Greens in Regulation %5368.92%73.61%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.3
    Par Breakers13023.28%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.38%11.46%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Last season Putnam took part in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Putnam compiled 625 points last season, which placed him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.485-1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2121.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2801.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2891.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2973.194

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.