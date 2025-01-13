Andrew Putnam betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Jan. 16-19, Andrew Putnam will look to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2024, he shot 16-under and finished 47th at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Putnam has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 47th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Putnam's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|1/19/2023
|36
|69-69-65-69
|-16
|1/20/2022
|14
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|1/21/2021
|21
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|1/16/2020
|10
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|1/17/2019
|34
|70-69-67-68
|-14
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 277.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 3.194 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.212, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.92%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.8
|277.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.92%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.38%
|11.46%
Putnam's best finishes
- Last season Putnam took part in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Putnam compiled 625 points last season, which placed him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.485
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|1.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.280
|1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|3.194
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.