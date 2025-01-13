Andrew Putnam betting profile: The American Express

Last season Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).