Andrew Novak betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak enters play in La Quinta, California, USA, looking for better results Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in his last competition, the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Novak's last three trips to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Novak missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Novak's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|1/19/2023
|MC
|73-79-68
|+4
|1/20/2022
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -1.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak had a 0.430 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 100th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.15%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.97%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.78%
|8.68%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
- Novak placed 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points last season.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.420 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.159
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.430
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.003
|-1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.786
|0.903
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The American Express.
