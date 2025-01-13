Andrew Novak betting profile: The American Express

Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Novak has an average of -1.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.