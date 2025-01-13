PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak enters play in La Quinta, California, USA, looking for better results Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in his last competition, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Novak at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over Novak's last three trips to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Novak missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2024.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Novak's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC72-72-72E
    1/19/2023MC73-79-68+4
    1/20/2022MC69-72-69-6

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -1.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak had a 0.430 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 100th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7301.4
    Greens in Regulation %1371.15%72.22%
    Putts Per Round7828.9328.9
    Par Breakers7524.97%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance511.78%8.68%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
    • Novak placed 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points last season.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.420 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1590.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.430-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2001.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.003-1.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7860.903

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.