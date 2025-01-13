Anders Albertson betting profile: The American Express

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Albertson has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Anders Albertson has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Albertson has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.