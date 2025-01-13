Anders Albertson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Albertson has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Albertson finished 62nd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Albertson's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|62
|68-72-66-70
|-12
|1/17/2019
|34
|68-69-70-67
|-14
Albertson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Albertson has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Anders Albertson has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson is averaging -2.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.4
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.70%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson participated in six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Albertson's best performance came when he shot 1-under and finished 63rd at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
- Albertson's 3 points last season placed him 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.210
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.