Alex Smalley betting profile: The American Express

Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.

Smalley has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.