PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 21st at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Smalley at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last three appearances at The American Express, Smalley has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Smalley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242166-69-66-67-20
    1/19/20232267-68-71-63-19
    1/20/20222567-70-69-70-12

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smalley has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.086, while he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.65%.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, while he averaged 29.69 putts per round (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.5307.2
    Greens in Regulation %1970.65%74.69%
    Putts Per Round16529.6930.3
    Par Breakers6925.15%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%11.42%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
    • Last season Smalley's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Smalley's 257 points last season ranked him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.140, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3521.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.086-1.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.1980.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.418-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3510.067

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.