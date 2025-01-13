Alex Smalley betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 21st at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last three appearances at The American Express, Smalley has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 20-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Smalley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|1/19/2023
|22
|67-68-71-63
|-19
|1/20/2022
|25
|67-70-69-70
|-12
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Smalley has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.086, while he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.65%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, while he averaged 29.69 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.5
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.65%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.15%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|11.42%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Smalley's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Smalley's 257 points last season ranked him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.140, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.418
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.351
|0.067
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The American Express.
