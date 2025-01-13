PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: The American Express

    Adam Svensson enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Svensson's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Svensson finished 49th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2022).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Svensson's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/20/20224969-67-68-75-9
    1/17/20191866-68-69-69-16

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.393 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 128th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.344 per round. Additionally, he ranked 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.55%.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 20.56% of the time (179th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.4295.2
    Greens in Regulation %9067.55%72.22%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.1
    Par Breakers17920.56%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%12.35%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Last season Svensson took part in 31 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 74.2%.
    • Last season Svensson put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 601 points last season, Svensson ranked 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.894 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0590.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3441.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1450.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.447-1.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1000.164

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.