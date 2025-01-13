Adam Svensson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Svensson's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Svensson finished 49th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2022).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Svensson's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|49
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|1/17/2019
|18
|66-68-69-69
|-16
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
- Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.393 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 128th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.344 per round. Additionally, he ranked 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.55%.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 20.56% of the time (179th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.4
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.55%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.56%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|12.35%
Svensson's best finishes
- Last season Svensson took part in 31 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 74.2%.
- Last season Svensson put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
- With 601 points last season, Svensson ranked 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.894 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.344
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.447
|-1.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.100
|0.164
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.