Adam Svensson betting profile: The American Express

Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.894 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.