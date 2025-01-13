PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: The American Express

Adam Schenk betting profile: The American Express

    Adam Schenk will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he finished sixth in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 13-under at Waialae Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Schenk has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Schenk last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Schenk's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC70-67-68-11
    1/19/2023MC77-76-71+8
    1/20/2022MC72-67-73-4
    1/21/20213768-68-71-72-9
    1/16/20201466-69-68-68-17
    1/17/20196766-71-69-73-9

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 2.710 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.513 in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 95th on TOUR last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 84th. He broke par 22.04% of the time (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.1309.6
    Greens in Regulation %14465.16%69.75%
    Putts Per Round8428.9629.3
    Par Breakers15722.04%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.79%11.11%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under and finished fifth.
    • Schenk's 583 points last season placed him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.904. In that event, he finished 59th.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1880.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.531-2.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.094-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0262.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.4110.513

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii664-69-69-65-1389

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.