Adam Schenk betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk will compete Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he finished sixth in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 13-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Schenk has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Schenk last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Schenk's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|1/19/2023
|MC
|77-76-71
|+8
|1/20/2022
|MC
|72-67-73
|-4
|1/21/2021
|37
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|1/16/2020
|14
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|1/17/2019
|67
|66-71-69-73
|-9
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 2.710 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.513 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 95th on TOUR last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 84th. He broke par 22.04% of the time (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.16%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.04%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.79%
|11.11%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under and finished fifth.
- Schenk's 583 points last season placed him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.904. In that event, he finished 59th.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.531
|-2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.094
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|2.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.411
|0.513
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.