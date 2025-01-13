Adam Schenk betting profile: The American Express

Last season Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.904. In that event, he finished 59th.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).