Adam Hadwin betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.115.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 7.594 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.290 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.