Adam Hadwin betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He finished sixth at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last seven appearances at The American Express, Hadwin has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 19-under.
- In 2024, Hadwin finished sixth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hadwin's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|1/19/2023
|18
|68-69-64-67
|-20
|1/20/2022
|25
|68-72-68-68
|-12
|1/21/2021
|32
|72-66-74-66
|-10
|1/17/2019
|2
|65-66-65-67
|-25
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -2.882 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 last season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 124th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.91%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.68%
|12.04%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Last season Hadwin put up his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished third with a score of 4-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Hadwin's 1181 points last season placed him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.115.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 7.594 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.290 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.002
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.004
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.023
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.028
|-2.882
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.