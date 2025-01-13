PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: The American Express

    Adam Hadwin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He finished sixth at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last seven appearances at The American Express, Hadwin has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 19-under.
    • In 2024, Hadwin finished sixth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hadwin's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024665-65-66-67-25
    1/19/20231868-69-64-67-20
    1/20/20222568-72-68-68-12
    1/21/20213272-66-74-66-10
    1/17/2019265-66-65-67-25

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -2.882 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 last season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 124th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.6297.9
    Greens in Regulation %15164.91%71.30%
    Putts Per Round5428.7029.7
    Par Breakers8124.68%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.68%12.04%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • Last season Hadwin put up his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished third with a score of 4-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Hadwin's 1181 points last season placed him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.115.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 7.594 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.290 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.002-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.053-1.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.004-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.023-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.028-2.882

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.