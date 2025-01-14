Aaron Baddeley betting profile: The American Express
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Baddeley carded a 76th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express trying for a better finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last six trips to The American Express, Baddeley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Baddeley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|1/19/2023
|50
|71-68-65-70
|-14
|1/21/2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|1/16/2020
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|1/17/2019
|18
|71-68-68-65
|-16
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 70th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -2.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -4.741 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR with an average of -0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.39%.
- On the greens, Baddeley registered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR, while he ranked 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26. He broke par 21.16% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.4
|280.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.39%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.16%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.40%
|11.81%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley played 24 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 4-under and finished 17th.
- Baddeley accumulated 175 points last season, which ranked him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.244, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.031
|-3.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.404
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.499
|-4.741
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of The American Express.
