Aaron Baddeley betting profile: The American Express

Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.244, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.