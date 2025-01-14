PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley betting profile: The American Express

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: The American Express

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Baddeley carded a 76th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express trying for a better finish.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last six trips to The American Express, Baddeley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Baddeley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC74-66-65-11
    1/19/20235071-68-65-70-14
    1/21/2021MC68-75-1
    1/16/2020MC70-71-73-2
    1/17/20191871-68-68-65-16

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 70th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -2.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -4.741 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR with an average of -0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.39%.
    • On the greens, Baddeley registered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR, while he ranked 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26. He broke par 21.16% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179283.4280.1
    Greens in Regulation %16563.39%69.44%
    Putts Per Round1728.2630.4
    Par Breakers17221.16%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.40%11.81%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley played 24 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 4-under and finished 17th.
    • Baddeley accumulated 175 points last season, which ranked him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.244, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.031-3.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.3590.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4040.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.487-2.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.499-4.741

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-76+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6471-68-71-75-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7073-66-73-74+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7670-67-75-71+32

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of The American Express.

