Zach Johnson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Johnson's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 4-over, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Johnson finished 57th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Johnson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|57
|69-70-72-74
|+5
|11/11/2021
|54
|72-69-70-74
|+5
|11/5/2020
|50
|73-70-69-71
|+3
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 37th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Zach Johnson has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.408 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson sported a -0.121 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 22nd last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|284.1
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.20%
|67.65%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.74%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.97%
|13.07%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 19-under and finished 19th.
- With 202 points last season, Johnson ranked 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 26th in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.099
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.121
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.117
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.420
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.318
|0.021
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|9
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|12
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
