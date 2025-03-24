Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Lawrence has an average finish of 57th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Lawrence has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.

Thriston Lawrence has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lawrence is averaging -2.742 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.