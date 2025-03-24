PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thriston Lawrence looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Lawrence is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lawrence has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Lawrence has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Thriston Lawrence has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence is averaging -2.742 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lawrence has an average of -5.264 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lawrence .

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lawrence sports a -0.487 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a putts-per-round average of 29.75, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131296.5294.3
    Greens in Regulation %13664.24%64.68%
    Putts Per Round17629.7529.8
    Par Breakers16519.10%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance18220.14%18.65%

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • As of now, Lawrence has compiled 9 points, which ranks him 191st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lawrence produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 32nd in the field at 0.687. In that event, he finished 59th.
    • Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 1.709 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.814.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lawrence posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.269 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.173-0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.487-1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.236-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.882-2.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.779-5.264

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5972-65-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5467-70-68-73-104
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

