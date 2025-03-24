PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley takes the course in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Whaley has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Whaley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC72-74+6
    11/11/20211569-72-65-71-3

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Vince Whaley has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 1.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging -0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 ranks 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley owns a -0.698 mark (167th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a putts-per-round average of 27.96, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32309.1304.2
    Greens in Regulation %15462.70%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1427.9627.6
    Par Breakers15319.84%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance4612.50%10.32%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Whaley has 75 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.822 mark ranked in the field.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 1.067 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.755 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.711, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 32nd in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0800.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.698-1.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.178-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2461.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.550-0.539

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-75-68E3
    January 16-19The American Express6470-68-69-72-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3273-71-70-75+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-67-67-71-1021
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1668-70-67-68-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

