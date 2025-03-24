Vince Whaley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley takes the course in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Whaley has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Whaley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|11/11/2021
|15
|69-72-65-71
|-3
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 1.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging -0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 ranks 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley owns a -0.698 mark (167th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a putts-per-round average of 27.96, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|309.1
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.70%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|27.96
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|153
|19.84%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|12.50%
|10.32%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Whaley has 75 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.822 mark ranked in the field.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 1.067 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.755 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.711, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 32nd in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.080
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.698
|-1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.178
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.246
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.550
|-0.539
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|27
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
