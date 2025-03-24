Vince Whaley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.

Vince Whaley has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Whaley is averaging 1.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.