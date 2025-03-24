PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Wyndham Clark looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Clark has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Clark finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Clark's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243170-68-72-66-4
    11/10/20221666-68-68-73-5
    11/11/20214166-69-72-75+2
    11/5/2020MC75-69+4

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 120th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.170, while he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.36%.
    • On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 25.46% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.8312.8
    Greens in Regulation %7167.36%63.73%
    Putts Per Round8228.6728.3
    Par Breakers2025.46%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.19%14.71%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Clark has collected 186 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.685 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.520 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.358.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.071-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.170-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2581.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.008-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.167-0.077

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1773-70-71-74E--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-69-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7374-73-71-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1664-73-69-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3170-72-74-71-130
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2267-71-76-74E40
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW