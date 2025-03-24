Wyndham Clark betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Clark has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Clark finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Clark's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|11/10/2022
|16
|66-68-68-73
|-5
|11/11/2021
|41
|66-69-72-75
|+2
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-69
|+4
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 120th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.170, while he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.36%.
- On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 25.46% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.8
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|67.36%
|63.73%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.67
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|20
|25.46%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.19%
|14.71%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Clark has collected 186 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.685 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.520 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.358.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.071
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.170
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.258
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.008
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.167
|-0.077
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|30
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.