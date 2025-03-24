Wyndham Clark betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Clark has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

Wyndham Clark has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.